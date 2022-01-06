Waterloo Region to offer emergency child care for frontline and critical workers

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says it is preparing emergency child care for caregivers who work in health care as well as those who work in other fields that it deems to be critical.

The child care will be available to school-age children whose parents work out of the home beginning on Jan. 10.

The list of eligible professions includes frontline health care workers such as hospital and acute care staff, medical first responders, pharmacists and pharmacy assistants and community health care workers as well as police and fire personnel.

It also includes those who are working in long-term care, homeless shelters, congregate care, prisons and those working in frontline child care and education.

The province is footing the bill for the emergency child care.

Those who are in need of the service can apply through the region’s website.