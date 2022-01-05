Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 1 new death, 1 hospitalization in KFL&A

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 3:45 pm
KFL&A Public Health is reporting 3 new COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Wednesday. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health is reporting 3 new COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Wednesday. Global News

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health has recorded its 23rd COVID-19-related death.

The health unit is also reporting one new hospitalization and one discharged patient.

Read more: COVID-19: Oglaza ‘cautiously optimistic’ KFL&A has turned a corner in Omicron wave

There were also 154 new cases reported among the 1,134 tests administered. The current number of active reported cases is 2,316.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, the 18-29 age group continues to see the largest increase, accounting for just under 50 per cent of new infections.

Trending Stories

There are currently 18 hospitalizations, with nine patients in the ICU, six of who are on ventilators.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: breaking down the COVID-19 case numbers' Health Matters: breaking down the COVID-19 case numbers
Health Matters: breaking down the COVID-19 case numbers
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagOmicron tagDelta tagKFLA Public Health tagnew cases KFL&A tagNew covid cases Kingston tagcases Kingston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers