COVID-19: 1 new death, 1 hospitalization in KFL&A

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health has recorded its 23rd COVID-19-related death.
The health unit is also reporting one new hospitalization and one discharged patient.
There were also 154 new cases reported among the 1,134 tests administered. The current number of active reported cases is 2,316.
Of the new cases, the 18-29 age group continues to see the largest increase, accounting for just under 50 per cent of new infections.
There are currently 18 hospitalizations, with nine patients in the ICU, six of who are on ventilators.
