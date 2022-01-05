Cobourg police make arrests for assault, break and enter incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cobourg, Ont., say they’ve made arrests following investigations into a reported assault and a break and enter.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, Cobourg Police Service officers responded to a downtown address for a reported assault. Police say a property manager had denied a man access to the building. When the manager attempted to call police for assistance, the suspect struck the phone out of his hand and fled.

Police say on Jan. 2, the suspect turned himself in to police.

Andrew Sharpe, 34, was arrested and charged with assault and intimidation.

He was released on an undertaking with a future court date, police said Wednesday.

Break and enter

Police made an arrest Tuesday following an investigation into a break and enter reported at a business in November 2021.

Jason Frost, 42, of Cobourg, was charged with breaking and entering and possessing property obtained by crime.

He was released on an undertaking with a court date in February, police said.

