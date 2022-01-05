Guelph man has been missing for 3 weeks: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say officers are still searching for a man who has not been seen in three weeks.

Charles Rudd was last seen at Guelph General Hospital on Dec. 15, but police added that he may have also been seen in the downtown core later that same day.

The 58-year-old was reported missing by his landlord two days later after entering Rudd’s apartment unit and seeing that his cat had not been fed.

Neighbours also said they had not seen Rudd in at least four days, police said.

Police have released photos of Rudd to help with the investigation. He is described as five feet 10 inches with unkempt grey hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 519-824-1212.

