19-year-old woman accused of injuring two Hamilton police officers during NYE hit-and-run

Investigators have identified a suspect who’s accused of injuring two Hamilton police officers during a hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve.

Hamilton police say the two officers were speaking with two drivers pulled over during a RIDE check on the Claremont Access shortly before 11 pm. on Dec. 31 when a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe drove through the RIDE lanes, striking the pair.

They were knocked unconscious and suffered serious injuries, which required surgery, and both are still recovering in hospital.

The Santa Fe was found a short time later, abandoned and unoccupied in the area of Inverness Avenue and Belair Drive.

Police say the same vehicle and suspect were allegedly involved in an earlier incident where officers found an unconscious driver at the wheel near Fennell Avenue and Hoover Crescent.

According to investigators, the officers tried to arrest the driver, who then took off, smashing into a cruiser before fleeing.

Hannah Pietrantuono, 19, of Hamilton is facing multiple charges, including two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Have you seen this woman? Hannah Pietranuono (19) of #HamOnt is wanted in connection with injuring two officers at a RIDE lane on Dec 31. Both officers sustained serious injuries and remain in hospital. If seen, please call 911. Read More: https://t.co/gxLYWnATxi — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 4, 2022

Investigators are asking anyone else with surveillance footage in the area of Inverness and Belair to contact them, as well as any witnesses who saw what happened that night.

Those with information can contact 905-546-4925 or anonymously go through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

