Crime

19-year-old woman accused of injuring two Hamilton police officers during NYE hit-and-run

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted January 4, 2022 6:24 pm
A 19-year-old woman is accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured two Hamilton police officers. View image in full screen
A 19-year-old woman is accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured two Hamilton police officers. Don Mitchell / Global News

Investigators have identified a suspect who’s accused of injuring two Hamilton police officers during a hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve.

Hamilton police say the two officers were speaking with two drivers pulled over during a RIDE check on the Claremont Access shortly before 11 pm. on Dec. 31 when a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe drove through the RIDE lanes, striking the pair.

They were knocked unconscious and suffered serious injuries, which required surgery, and both are still recovering in hospital.

Read more: Two Hamilton police officers seriously injured during New Year’s Eve RIDE stop

The Santa Fe was found a short time later, abandoned and unoccupied in the area of Inverness Avenue and Belair Drive.

Police say the same vehicle and suspect were allegedly involved in an earlier incident where officers found an unconscious driver at the wheel near Fennell Avenue and Hoover Crescent.

According to investigators, the officers tried to arrest the driver, who then took off, smashing into a cruiser before fleeing.

Hannah Pietrantuono, 19, of Hamilton is facing multiple charges, including two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Trending Stories

Read more: Hamilton police search for suspect in east-end assault

Investigators are asking anyone else with surveillance footage in the area of Inverness and Belair to contact them, as well as any witnesses who saw what happened that night.

Those with information can contact 905-546-4925 or anonymously go through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'Hamilton police questioned about alleged use of force during encampment clearings' Hamilton police questioned about alleged use of force during encampment clearings
Hamilton police questioned about alleged use of force during encampment clearings – Dec 2, 2021

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHamilton tagHamilton Police tagClaremont Access taghamilton hit and run tagHit And Run Hamilton tagHamilton police officers injured tagHamilton RIDE check tagclaremont access ride check tagnew year's eve RIDE check tag

