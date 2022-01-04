Concordia University of Edmonton Faculty Association on strike

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Concordia University of Edmonton Faculty Association (CUEFA) are officially on strike.

Instructional and research staff began picketing at 9 a.m. Tuesday after the school and faculty association failed to come together on a new collective agreement.

“Our faculty association is dismayed that the administration rejected our reasonable salary proposals,” CUEFA president Glynis Price said in a statement. “We have bargained since the late spring of 2021 and plan to continue bargaining in good faith to push the administration to improve the workloads and pay of all of our members.”

In November, 95 per cent of CUEFA members took part in a vote, with 90 per cent of those voting in favour of a strike mandate. On Dec. 22, the faculty association submitted formal notice to strike to Concordia University of Edmonton (CUE) administration.

The faculty association said while significant progress was made on faculty workload, issues of workload still exist for academic service officers, such as librarians, lab instructors and placement coordinators. There are also unresolved issues for all members around salary and discipline.

Story continues below advertisement

The university recorded a net surplus of $11.5 million in March 2021, higher than the prior year’s surplus of $7.8 million, according to CUE’s 2020/2021 annual report.

The faculty association points to the university’s recent acquisition of Edmonton’s historic Magrath Mansion — at a cost of $1.75 million to the university.

Read more: Concordia University of Edmonton acquires historic Magrath Mansion

The faculty association questions the university’s choice to spend the money on the mansion “instead of in students’ education, paying faculty fair and competitive wages and refocusing resources on academic staff recruitment and retention.”

“We’re saddened that the administration has refused to budge and would rather disrupt students’ lives and add to their stress by jeopardizing their winter term,” said Price. “But we will not give up on proposals that are about delivering high-quality education and research and preserving the tight-knit community the administration claims to value but that the instructional staff actually deliver.”

The CUEFA represents 82 full-time professors, librarians, placement coordinators and lab instructors at CUE.

The university said in a memo to students that as a result of the legal strike action, all instruction is halted as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The university said its bargaining team has presented “multiple competitive salary offers which are in line with those recently accepted by some of Alberta’s largest public-sector unions.”

Story continues below advertisement

A letter from the CUE president Tuesday morning to the school community said the “avoidable interruptions to learning” are regrettable.

“The cessation of instruction, research, lab services and student placements — each equally valuable and essential component of a Concordia education – will impact student learning, and could even threaten the semester,” Dr. Tim Loreman said.

“As president, I want to avoid those outcomes. I remain hopeful the faculty association will bring a swift end to their strike and return to bargaining. CUE remains willing to resume negotiations at any time.”

1 4 View image in gallery mode Members of the Concordia University of Edmonton Faculty Association (CUEFA) on strike Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Global News 2 4 View image in gallery mode Members of the Concordia University of Edmonton Faculty Association (CUEFA) on strike Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Global News 3 4 View image in gallery mode Members of the Concordia University of Edmonton Faculty Association (CUEFA) on strike Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Global News 4 4 View image in gallery mode Members of the Concordia University of Edmonton Faculty Association (CUEFA) on strike Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Global News