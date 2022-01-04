Calgary police search for suspect in violent break and enter in Hart Estates

Emergency crews were called to the eastern edge of the city limits early Tuesday morning after what appears to be a random break and enter took a violent turn.
Police said around 3:45 a.m., they were called to a rural residence along Hart Estate Boulevard, a rural property about halfway between Calgary and Chestermere.
Investigators said a man and woman were inside the home at the time of the break-in, and that there was an altercation.
A man, believed to be the homeowner, was taken to hospital in stable condition, according to police. EMS said a man in his late 60s suffered injuries to his neck. EMS said it was unclear how the man sustained the injuries.
Police said they do have a suspect in the case, but no one has yet been taken into custody. A description hasn’t been released.
Police said there is nothing to indicate this was a targeted home invasion.
Police are calling a car that was towed from the scene a vehicle of interest, but didn’t clarify how it was related to the investigation.
A forensic team has been called in to investigate.
