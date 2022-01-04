Menu

Crime

Calgary police search for suspect in violent break and enter in Hart Estates

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 10:15 am
Click to play video: 'Calgary police search for suspect in violent break and enter in Hart Estates' Calgary police search for suspect in violent break and enter in Hart Estates
WATCH ABOVE: One man was taken to hospital in stable condition after what Calgary police call a random break and enter at a rural property in Hart Estates. Sarah Offin has the details.

Emergency crews were called to the eastern edge of the city limits early Tuesday morning after what appears to be a random break and enter took a violent turn.

Police said around 3:45 a.m., they were called to a rural residence along Hart Estate Boulevard, a rural property about halfway between Calgary and Chestermere.

Investigators said a man and woman were inside the home at the time of the break-in, and that there was an altercation.

A man, believed to be the homeowner, was taken to hospital in stable condition, according to police. EMS said a man in his late 60s suffered injuries to his neck. EMS said it was unclear how the man sustained the injuries.

Police said they do have a suspect in the case, but no one has yet been taken into custody. A description hasn’t been released.

Police said there is nothing to indicate this was a targeted home invasion.

Police are calling a car that was towed from the scene a vehicle of interest, but didn’t clarify how it was related to the investigation.

A forensic team has been called in to investigate.

14
Calgary police investigate what they call a random break and enter at a rural property in Hart Estates Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Calgary police investigate what they call a random break and enter at a rural property in Hart Estates Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Global News
24
Calgary police investigate what they call a random break and enter at a rural property in Hart Estates Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Calgary police investigate what they call a random break and enter at a rural property in Hart Estates Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Global News
34
Calgary police investigate what they call a random break and enter at a rural property in Hart Estates Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Calgary police investigate what they call a random break and enter at a rural property in Hart Estates Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Global News
44
Calgary police investigate what they call a random break and enter at a rural property in Hart Estates Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Calgary police investigate what they call a random break and enter at a rural property in Hart Estates Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Global News
