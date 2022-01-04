Menu

Health

Cobourg hospital welcomes first baby of 2022 on Jan. 2

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 9:38 am
Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg welcomed Reena, the first baby of 2022 born on Sunday, Jan. 2.
Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg welcomed Reena, the first baby of 2022 born on Sunday, Jan. 2. Northumberland Hills Hospital.

There was no New Year’s Day baby born at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont.; rather, the first arrival came during the second day of 2022.

The hospital reports that around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, Reena Lisa Bamsey was born. She’s the first child for Newtownville, Ont., couple Julia Doorenspleet and Michael Bamsey.

Reena weighed 7 pounds, 1.8 ounces at birth, the hospital said.

Read more: Peterborough and Lindsay hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

The Cobourg hospital says as is tradition, Reena will go home with a gift from the family of the first baby born last year — a gift basket prepared and delivered in December.

The family extended thanks to midwives Taryn Woolsey and Julie Merkler of New Life Midwives and the entire nursing team at the hospital’s maternal/child care unit.

The hospital says the six labour and delivery bed unit welcomed nearly 600 births in the last fiscal year.

