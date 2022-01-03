‘Logs falling, loud bangs’: Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 43 near Fox Creek, Alta. causes major delays

Send this page to someone via email

It was a scary drive for many on Highway 43 Monday afternoon.

RCMP said they received a call for a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 43 near Highway 947 around 3 p.m. This stretch of road is commonly referred to as Iosegun Hill, which is southeast of Fox Creek, Alta.

Police said the initial call they received said there were roughly 12 or more vehicles involved. But they quickly realized there were likely more than that as more people flooded the emergency lines.

A variety of vehicles were involved in the collisionm including semi-tractor-trailers that were jackknifed.

1 3 View image in gallery mode RCMP said a multi-vehicle crash took place on Highway 43 near Fox Creek, Alta. on Jan 3, 2022. Courtesy: Emily Taylor 2 3 View image in gallery mode RCMP said a multi-vehicle crash took place on Highway 43 near Fox Creek, Alta. on Jan 3, 2022. Courtesy: Brynelle Barrs 3 3 View image in gallery mode RCMP said a multi-vehicle crash took place on Highway 43 near Fox Creek, Alta. on Jan 3, 2022. Courtesy: Billie Felske

Billie Felske told Global News she was travelling back home to Grande Prairie with her husband when “whiteout conditions” hit the area.

Story continues below advertisement

“The traffic in the eastbound lane was flashing lights like crazy for I’d say a couple (of) kilometres before we come around the corner and it was like trucks, cars, SUVs in the ditch,” she said.

“The log truck in front of us hit the breaks (and) started sliding and then all I can remember is logs falling and loud bangs.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The log truck in front of us hit the breaks (and) started sliding and then all I can remember is logs falling and loud bangs."

Both EMS and fire crews attended the scene. At the time this article was posted, RCMP said there was no indication of any injuries.

Felske credits emergency crews for their prompt response saying she was “truly amazed” at just how fast the initial crash happened to then see emergency crews arrive.

“I’m so thankful that we were somehow untouched (by) any other vehicle.”

As of 6 p.m., the stretch of road remained at a slow-moving pace as crews continued to clean up the wreckage.

1:23 Fiery crash involving diesel truck near Gunn, Alta. Fiery crash involving diesel truck near Gunn, Alta – Sep 17, 2021