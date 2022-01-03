SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: B.C. records almost 9,500 cases over New Year’s weekend

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 7:03 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. kicks COVID-19 booster program into high gear' B.C. kicks COVID-19 booster program into high gear
WATCH: B.C.'s booster program is ramping up this week in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. Reporter Emily Lazatin and legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on who is being prioritized and how you will be notified that it’s your turn to book.

B.C. continues to record high cases numbers of COVID-19 with thousands more over the weekend.

From Friday to Monday, B.C. recorded 9,332 cases of the virus.

These include 4,033 from Friday to Saturday, 3,069 from Saturday to Sunday and 2,230 from Sunday to Monday.

This brings the total to 264,181 cases in the province.

These numbers are largely driven by the highly-contagious Omicron variant and the large number of people visiting testing sites over the weekend.

The B.C. government notes these numbers from the weekend are preliminary and likely to change.

They do include 4,859 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,797 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,185 new cases in Interior Health, 374 new cases in Northern Health and 1,117 new cases in Island Health.

On Friday, B.C. recorded 3,795 cases of the virus but that didn’t include any tests from two major centres in Vancouver as they were closed, or any rapid antigen tests from a third centre. Those are not included in daily totals.

The Ministry of Health will return to regular reporting of COVID-19 cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations and deaths, and cases and hospitalizations by vaccination status on Tuesday, Jan. 4, the province said in a release.

