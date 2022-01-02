Man dies following single-vehicle collision on Fermor Ave.

Send this page to someone via email

The victim of a single-vehicle collision on Fermor Ave. died Sunday; the day after the incident happened.

Winnipeg police said emergency personnel were sent to the area of Fermor Ave. and Beaverhill Blvd. at around 5:50 p.m. Saturday.

Police described the collision as “severe,” and that the victim, a man in his 20s, was brought to hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. Sunday, police released a follow-up statement saying the man had succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing, and anyone with information is being asked to call 204-986-7085.