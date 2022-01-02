Winnipeg’s residential parking ban lifted

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg has finished clearing residential streets, for now.

Following the most recent snowfall, crews worked overnight to clear Winnipeg streets and now say the residential parking ban is now lifted, says the city.

What isn’t lifted is the Annual Snow Route Parking Ban, which remains in effect until at least the end of February.

If your street wasn’t cleared as scheduled you can contact 311 or fill out a snow removal request online.