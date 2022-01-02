Menu

Winnipeg’s residential parking ban lifted

By Adrian McMorris Global News
Posted January 2, 2022 12:52 pm
Winnipeg’s residential parking ban lifted - image View image in full screen
Dave Carels, Global News

The City of Winnipeg has finished clearing residential streets, for now.

Following the most recent snowfall, crews worked overnight to clear Winnipeg streets and now say the residential parking ban is now lifted, says the city.

Winnipeg’s residential parking ban lifted - image View image in full screen

What isn’t lifted is the Annual Snow Route Parking Ban, which remains in effect until at least the end of February.

Read more: Regina sidewalk shoveling bylaw takes effect Jan. 1

If your street wasn’t cleared as scheduled you can contact 311 or fill out a snow removal request online.

