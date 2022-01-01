Menu

Crime

Flin Flon RCMP looking for suspect in shooting, homicide

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted January 1, 2022 2:01 pm
RCMP believe 18-year-old Xander Tardiff may be in Flin Flon, Man., Creighton, Sask., or Denare Beach, Sask. . View image in full screen
RCMP believe 18-year-old Xander Tardiff may be in Flin Flon, Man., Creighton, Sask., or Denare Beach, Sask. . RCMP / Supplied

Manitoba RCMP are looking for an 18-year-old man from Flin Flon, Man., who is considered armed and dangerous.

An RCMP release said Xander Tardiff is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Creighton, Sask., as well as a homicide that occurred in Flin Flon in the early morning of Jan. 1, 2022.

Read more: Wanted Flin Flon man arrested after attacking cop with bear spray, RCMP say

Tardiff is described as approximately six feet tall, 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP believe he may be in Flin Flon, Creighton, or Denare Beach, Sask.

As he is considered armed and dangerous, RCMP say anyone who sees Tardiff should call 9-1-1 immediately and not approach him.

