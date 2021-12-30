Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Manitoba Public Insurance announces February rebate

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 5:32 pm
Manitoba Public Insurance. View image in full screen
Manitoba Public Insurance. Global News / File

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) says customers should expect a rebate cheque in mid-February.

The Crown corporation said Thursday that its rebate — which totals $312 million — comes out to around $328 for an average policy.

Read more: MPI files request for another customer rebate in early 2022

MPI said it intends to issue around 578,000 cheques to drivers across the province, and that this latest rebate is due to a combination of strong financial results and fewer claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video: 'MPI’s top fraud cases in 2021' MPI’s top fraud cases in 2021
MPI’s top fraud cases in 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagManitoba Public Insurance tagMpi tagAuto Insurance tagrebate tagInsurance Rebate tagmpi rebate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers