Manitoba Public Insurance announces February rebate

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) says customers should expect a rebate cheque in mid-February.

The Crown corporation said Thursday that its rebate — which totals $312 million — comes out to around $328 for an average policy.

MPI said it intends to issue around 578,000 cheques to drivers across the province, and that this latest rebate is due to a combination of strong financial results and fewer claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

