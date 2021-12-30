Manitoba Public Insurance announces February rebate

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) says customers should expect a rebate cheque in mid-February.
The Crown corporation said Thursday that its rebate — which totals $312 million — comes out to around $328 for an average policy.
MPI said it intends to issue around 578,000 cheques to drivers across the province, and that this latest rebate is due to a combination of strong financial results and fewer claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
