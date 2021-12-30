Saskatchewan reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since early October

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan officials are reporting 589 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

That’s the highest single-day increase since Oct. 7, when 650 cases were reported.

With 56 recoveries logged, this brings the province’s active case total up to 2,176.

Four more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the province also reported Thursday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 257 or 21.3 per 100,000 people.

There are 79 people in the hospital with COVID-19, including 14 in intensive care units.

According to Thursday’s update, there are 117 confirmed cases of Omicron and 1,055 probable cases detected through screening.

The province is now reporting the zones where Omicron cases are located.

Saskatoon has 44 confirmed and 383 probable Omicron cases, whereas Regina has 50 confirmed cases and 345 probable.