Health

Saskatchewan reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since early October

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 3:29 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Saskatchewan updates testing guidance, reduces self-isolation period' COVID-19: Saskatchewan updates testing guidance, reduces self-isolation period
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday that individuals who test positive for COVID-19 after taking a rapid test should assume they are infected and immediately self-isolate.

Saskatchewan officials are reporting 589 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

That’s the highest single-day increase since Oct. 7, when 650 cases were reported.

With 56 recoveries logged, this brings the province’s active case total up to 2,176.

Read more: Sask. reduces self-isolation requirement, no gathering restrictions coming to province

Four more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the province also reported Thursday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 257 or 21.3 per 100,000 people.

There are 79 people in the hospital with COVID-19, including 14 in intensive care units.

Trending Stories

According to Thursday’s update, there are 117 confirmed cases of Omicron and 1,055 probable cases detected through screening.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina and area long-term care homes back to Level 1 family presence restrictions

The province is now reporting the zones where Omicron cases are located.

Saskatoon has 44 confirmed and 383 probable Omicron cases, whereas Regina has 50 confirmed cases and 345 probable.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Saskatchewan premier defends not implementing more restrictions amid case surge' COVID-19: Saskatchewan premier defends not implementing more restrictions amid case surge
