Canada

1 sent to hospital amid apartment fire at central Hamilton high-rise

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 11:55 am
Fire officials say one person was rescued from a high-rise unit. View image in full screen
Fire officials say one person was rescued from a high-rise unit. Don Mitchell / Global News

One person was sent to hospital following a multiple-alarm fire on the 17th floor of a Hamilton high-rise on Wednesday night.

Firefighters say they arrived at Vanier Towers on Jackson Street West near Hess Street in the city’s core just after 6 p.m. following reports of flames being seen from the building.

“Firefighters located a person inside the apartment during their search efforts and quickly removed them from the apartment,” according to assistant deputy fire chief Steve Welton.

Read more: Niagara police, fire marshal, coroner investigating after West Lincoln car fire kills 1

“The patient was then transported to hospital by Hamilton Paramedics in stable condition.”

Evacuated residents were able to return to their units after crews knocked down the blaze.

Damage to the building is estimated to be about $30,000.

An investigation into the cause is ongoing.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
