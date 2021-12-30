1 sent to hospital amid apartment fire at central Hamilton high-rise

Send this page to someone via email

One person was sent to hospital following a multiple-alarm fire on the 17th floor of a Hamilton high-rise on Wednesday night.

Firefighters say they arrived at Vanier Towers on Jackson Street West near Hess Street in the city’s core just after 6 p.m. following reports of flames being seen from the building.

“Firefighters located a person inside the apartment during their search efforts and quickly removed them from the apartment,” according to assistant deputy fire chief Steve Welton.

“The patient was then transported to hospital by Hamilton Paramedics in stable condition.”

Evacuated residents were able to return to their units after crews knocked down the blaze.

Damage to the building is estimated to be about $30,000.

An investigation into the cause is ongoing.