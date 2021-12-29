Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

With plows hitting Winnipeg streets Thursday, know your zone

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 4:53 pm
A grader plows a Winnipeg street.
A grader plows a Winnipeg street. File / Global News / File

The City of Winnipeg’s snowplows will be back out on the streets Thursday evening.

Plowing, with the goal of improving the overall condition of residential streets, brings with it a residential parking ban, which kicks off Thursday at 7 p.m.

Winnipeggers will have to ‘know their zone’ to keep track of when their residential streets are scheduled for plowing.

You can find your snow zone on the city’s website, by using its Know Your Zone app, or by calling 311.

Read more: Snowfall warning issued for most of southern Manitoba

The first zones to be plowed will be D,I,O,S,U and V, between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, zones E,G,J,L,P and R will be plowed.

The B,F,H,K,M,N,Q and T zones will be plowed between 7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.

They will be followed by zone A (7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday) and C (7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday).

Residents are asked to find an alternate parking spot during scheduled plowing, to help things run smoothly and avoid getting ticketed or towed.

The city said scofflaws could receive a $200 ticket and/or be towed to a nearby street.

Click to play video: 'Tough conditions lead to tricky first residential snow plow' Tough conditions lead to tricky first residential snow plow
Tough conditions lead to tricky first residential snow plow – Nov 29, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Snow tagCity of Winnipeg tagSnow Clearing tagWinnipeg Snow tagKnow your zone tagWinnipeg snow clearing tagSnowplows tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers