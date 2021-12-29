With plows hitting Winnipeg streets Thursday, know your zone

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg’s snowplows will be back out on the streets Thursday evening.

Plowing, with the goal of improving the overall condition of residential streets, brings with it a residential parking ban, which kicks off Thursday at 7 p.m.

Winnipeggers will have to ‘know their zone’ to keep track of when their residential streets are scheduled for plowing.

You can find your snow zone on the city’s website, by using its Know Your Zone app, or by calling 311.

The first zones to be plowed will be D,I,O,S,U and V, between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, zones E,G,J,L,P and R will be plowed.

The B,F,H,K,M,N,Q and T zones will be plowed between 7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.

They will be followed by zone A (7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday) and C (7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday).

Residents are asked to find an alternate parking spot during scheduled plowing, to help things run smoothly and avoid getting ticketed or towed.

The city said scofflaws could receive a $200 ticket and/or be towed to a nearby street.

