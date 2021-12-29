Menu

Canada

2 University of Guelph professors appointed to the Order of Canada

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 4:46 pm
Two professors from Guelph are among the latest appointments to the Order of Canada. View image in full screen
Two professors from Guelph are among the latest appointments to the Order of Canada. University of Guelph

A pair of University of Guelph professors are among the latest appointments to the Order of Canada.

Governor General Mary Simon announced the 135 new appointees to one of Canada’s highest honours on Thursday.

Among them is Alejandro Marangoni “for his contributions to organic chemistry and for his groundbreaking work developing emulsions to replace saturated and trans fats in food.”

Named as an officer to the Order of Canada, Marangoni is a food science professor at the U of G. According to his biography, he holds more than 40 patents and he has published 16 books.

Barry Smit is a retired geography professor and was named as a member to the Order of Canada “for his contributions to our understanding of climate change impacts and adaptation, and for his mentorship of the next generation of climate change scientists.”

Smit was among the first researchers to investigate human vulnerability and adaptation to climate change.

He was named to the Order of Ontario in 2013.

Click to play video: 'Guelph businessman receives Order of Canada for sponsoring Syrian refugee families' Guelph businessman receives Order of Canada for sponsoring Syrian refugee families
Guelph businessman receives Order of Canada for sponsoring Syrian refugee families – Mar 14, 2019
