Foursome wanted in Regent clothing heist: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are looking for information about a group of suspects involved in a robbery Tuesday evening at a Regent-area store.

According to police, three men and a woman were in the store around 6:30 p.m. when they grabbed $1,500 in clothing and ran, fleeing in a vehicle before police could arrive.

An employee of the business received minor injuries in an attempt to stop the theft.

The first male suspect, 35 to 40 years old, is described as around five feet 10 to five feet 11 inches in height with an average build. Police said he was wearing a black winter jacket, blue medical mask and dark toque.

The second man, 30 to 40 years old, is described as six feet tall with an average build and wearing a black winter jacket with a large red Air Jordan logo on the back.

The female suspect, also 30 to 40 years old, is described as five feet two inches tall with a thin build and carrying a red Door Dash bag. She had light brown hair in a bun and a tattoo on her lift wrist that looked like a cylinder.

No description is available of the fourth man.

Police said the suspects were driving a black sedan and they may have been responsible for other thefts in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

