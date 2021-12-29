Menu

Crime

1 arrested after drugs found during traffic stop in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 11:39 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police seized drugs and arrested one man during a traffic stop on Monday morning. Global News Peterborough file

An Otonabee-South Monaghan Township man faces drug trafficking and other charges following a traffic stop by police in Peterborough early Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an officer stopped a vehicle after discovering the vehicle was using licence plates not authorized for the vehicle.

Police say a search of the vehicle located 28.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 16.6 grams of suspected heroin and 14.5 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with trafficking fentanyl connected with overdose death, police say

Jesse Paudash, 27, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, he was also charged with using a plate not authorized for a vehicle, driving a vehicle without a validated plate, failure to surrender a driver’s licence and failure to produce a permit.

He was released from custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 20, 2022, police said Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Belleville’s Project Renewal aims to combat effects of the opiod crisis' Belleville’s Project Renewal aims to combat effects of the opiod crisis
