1 arrested after drugs found during traffic stop in Peterborough: police

An Otonabee-South Monaghan Township man faces drug trafficking and other charges following a traffic stop by police in Peterborough early Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an officer stopped a vehicle after discovering the vehicle was using licence plates not authorized for the vehicle.

Police say a search of the vehicle located 28.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 16.6 grams of suspected heroin and 14.5 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Jesse Paudash, 27, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, he was also charged with using a plate not authorized for a vehicle, driving a vehicle without a validated plate, failure to surrender a driver’s licence and failure to produce a permit.

He was released from custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 20, 2022, police said Wednesday.