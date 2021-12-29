Saskatchewan police investigate suspicious death on Muskoday First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a suspicious death on Christmas Day on the Muskoday First Nation, which is 26 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert.

Prince Albert RCMP say at 6 a.m. Christmas Day they received a report of an injured man at a home.

“The adult male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. His death was determined to be suspicious in nature,” police stated.

Prince Albert RCMP, the Saskatchewan RCMP major crime unit, the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service and the Saskatchewan RCMP general investigation and forensic identification sections are investigating the death of Sidney Bear from the Muskoday First Nation.

Police say 34-year-old David Duong from Muskoday First Nation was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter in Bear’s death.

Duong will appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Jan. 29, 2022 at 10 a.m.

