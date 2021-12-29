Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan police investigate suspicious death on Muskoday First Nation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 11:55 am
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man from the Muskoday First Nation. View image in full screen
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man from the Muskoday First Nation. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Police are investigating a suspicious death on Christmas Day on the Muskoday First Nation, which is 26 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert.

Read more: Man shot multiple times on Sask. first nation, 2 charged with attempted murder, RCMP say

Prince Albert RCMP say at 6 a.m. Christmas Day they received a report of an injured man at a home.

“The adult male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. His death was determined to be suspicious in nature,” police stated.

Prince Albert RCMP, the Saskatchewan RCMP major crime unit, the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service and the Saskatchewan RCMP general investigation and forensic identification sections are investigating the death of Sidney Bear from the Muskoday First Nation.

Read more: RCMP investigating two bodies discovered after house fire in North Battleford

Police say 34-year-old David Duong from Muskoday First Nation was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter in Bear’s death.

Duong will appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Jan. 29, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Muskoday First Nation elects first female chief' Muskoday First Nation elects first female chief
Muskoday First Nation elects first female chief – Apr 16, 2021
