2 people found dead in northern Alberta home from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

A man and a woman were found dead in a home in northern Alberta on Dec. 26 and RCMP believe they died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Peace Regional RCMP went to a residence in Little Buffalo, just east of Peace River, about 600 kilometres north of Edmonton, to check on the wellbeing of the residents.

When they arrived, they found a 58-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man “unresponsive, not breathing and having no pulse.”

The RCMP officers on scene started to feel dizzy and light-headed, according to a Tuesday news release.

The officers left and called the fire department. Firefighters identified a high level of carbon monoxide inside the home.

RCMP do not suspect any foul play regarding this incident and the names of the deceased are not be released.

The RCMP believe this is an isolated incident. Still, they’re asking people to be aware of the signs and symptoms or carbon monoxide poisoning including:

Headache

Dizziness

General weakness

Chest pain

Confusion

The RCMP are encouraging members of the public to check their carbon monoxide detectors and confirm that they are in good working order.

Carbon monoxide detectors can be purchased from local hardware stores and should be present in all residences that are heated by propane, wood and natural gas.

