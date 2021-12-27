Clean-up begins on Saskatoon roads after ‘snow event’

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon is advising motorists to be careful following a snowfall in excess of more than 12 centimetres.

A ‘snow event’ was declared by the city on Monday morning.

Read more: City of Saskatoon urging residents to be careful on streets and walkways as temperatures drop

City officials say in a press release that crews have been working on Circle Drive, while also applying deicing materials, focusing on high-speed expressways, intersections, and bridge decks.

Contractor assistance will be brought in to complete all priority street grading within 72 hours, and clearing city-maintained sidewalks, bridge walkways and pathways within 48 hours, according to the city.

The city is asking drivers to watch for crews’ blue and amber flashing lights and leave room for road equipment.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Highway Hotline, winter conditions exist on all major roads connecting the city.

Saskatoon is currently under Environment Canada’s extreme cold warning with some southern areas of the province seeing wind chills of -40 all day.

For the latest conditions and warnings, download the SkyTracker weather app.

4:15 Optimist Hill back open for the winter Optimist Hill back open for the winter