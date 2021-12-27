Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Clean-up begins on Saskatoon roads after ‘snow event’

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 12:19 pm
The City of Saskatoon is advising caution as it begins to cleat city roads after major snowfall. View image in full screen
The City of Saskatoon is advising caution as it begins to cleat city roads after major snowfall. File / Global News

The City of Saskatoon is advising motorists to be careful following a snowfall in excess of more than 12 centimetres.

A ‘snow event’ was declared by the city on Monday morning.

Read more: City of Saskatoon urging residents to be careful on streets and walkways as temperatures drop

City officials say in a press release that crews have been working on Circle Drive, while also applying deicing materials, focusing on high-speed expressways, intersections, and bridge decks.

Contractor assistance will be brought in to complete all priority street grading within 72 hours, and clearing city-maintained sidewalks, bridge walkways and pathways within 48 hours, according to the city.

The city is asking drivers to watch for crews’ blue and amber flashing lights and leave room for road equipment.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Highway Hotline, winter conditions exist on all major roads connecting the city.

Saskatoon is currently under Environment Canada’s extreme cold warning with some southern areas of the province seeing wind chills of -40 all day.

For the latest conditions and warnings, download the SkyTracker weather app.

Click to play video: 'Optimist Hill back open for the winter' Optimist Hill back open for the winter
Optimist Hill back open for the winter
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon News tagSaskatoon Weather tagWinter tagCity of Saskatoon tagSaskatoon Traffic tagSnowfall tagSaskatoon Roads tagSnow Event tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers