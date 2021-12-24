Weather impacting some flights at Kelowna International Airport

Send this page to someone via email

Some flights at Kelowna International Airport are being impacted because of the weather.

According to the airport, crews are working to get passengers on their way, but that travellers should check their flight status before leaving for YLW.

As of Friday afternoon, a handful of incoming and outgoing flights were delayed, but most showed being on time.

Some arriving/departing flights are delayed at #YLW due to winter weather conditions. Crews are working hard to get passengers on their way as quickly as possible. Please check your flight status with your airline before leaving for the airport. — Kelowna International Airport (@ylwkelowna) December 24, 2021

Environment Canada’s forecast for Friday, Dec. 24, features a high of -4 C and a low of -9 C, along with periods of snow totalling two to four centimetres.

On Saturday, the forecast features more snow, in the 2-4 cm range, along with a high of -8 C and a low of -13 C, along with north winds of 30 km/h and wind chill values near -20 C.

Visit YLW’s website for their arrivals page and departures page.

