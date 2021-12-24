Menu

Canada

Weather impacting some flights at Kelowna International Airport

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 7:29 pm
Weather conditions at Kelowna International Airport on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Weather conditions at Kelowna International Airport on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. NavCanada

Some flights at Kelowna International Airport are being impacted because of the weather.

According to the airport, crews are working to get passengers on their way, but that travellers should check their flight status before leaving for YLW.

Read more: International flights resume at Kelowna International Airport: ‘It’s been a long time coming’

As of Friday afternoon, a handful of incoming and outgoing flights were delayed, but most showed being on time.

Environment Canada’s forecast for Friday, Dec. 24, features a high of -4 C and a low of -9 C, along with periods of snow totalling two to four centimetres.

On Saturday, the forecast features more snow, in the 2-4 cm range, along with a high of -8 C and a low of -13 C, along with north winds of 30 km/h and wind chill values near -20 C.

Visit YLW’s website for their arrivals page and departures page.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna passengers react to proof of vaccination requirement for air travel' Kelowna passengers react to proof of vaccination requirement for air travel
Kelowna passengers react to proof of vaccination requirement for air travel – Nov 30, 2021
