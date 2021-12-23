Menu

Sports

COVID-19: BCHL postpones all-star game in Penticton

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 8:03 pm

The B.C. Hockey League has postponed its annual all-star game next month in Penticton.

The announcement was made Thursday, with the league citing increased provincial restrictions because of spiking COVID-19 cases across B.C.

Read more: Four BCHL officials become first all-female crew to work Canadian Junior A hockey game

This season is the league’s 60th anniversary, and the game, slated for Jan. 14-16, was to feature retro themes, along with a skills competition, three-on-three game, alumni game and top prospects game.

The game has been rescheduled for January 2023.

“We are extremely disappointed to announce today’s news that, in the interest of public safety, we have decided to postpone our 60th anniversary event to next year,” said BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb.

“We are disappointed for our loyal fans that were planning on attending the event, but we feel the worst for the 50 players who were set to participate in the weekend’s festivities.”

NHL confirms it won’t be sending players to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing

Hebb added, “We are grateful to all our event and league partners who supported us and are eager to work with them again next year to make the event even bigger and better.”

Next year’s game will take place in Penticton at the newly built outdoor arena.

Mayor John Vassilaki also expressed disappointment, but called the postponement “the right thing to do” because of the current pandemic restrictions.

Beijing Olympics organizers express ‘regret’ over NHL players not attending
