COVID-19: BCHL postpones all-star game in Penticton

The B.C. Hockey League has postponed its annual all-star game next month in Penticton.

The announcement was made Thursday, with the league citing increased provincial restrictions because of spiking COVID-19 cases across B.C.

This season is the league’s 60th anniversary, and the game, slated for Jan. 14-16, was to feature retro themes, along with a skills competition, three-on-three game, alumni game and top prospects game.

The game has been rescheduled for January 2023.

Due to increased provincial restrictions around events and a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, the BCHL has postponed its 60th Anniversary All-Star Weekend to 2023. RELEASE: https://t.co/PAUidyDQVa pic.twitter.com/rA8wtWmVGt — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) December 23, 2021

“We are extremely disappointed to announce today’s news that, in the interest of public safety, we have decided to postpone our 60th anniversary event to next year,” said BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb.

“We are disappointed for our loyal fans that were planning on attending the event, but we feel the worst for the 50 players who were set to participate in the weekend’s festivities.”

Hebb added, “We are grateful to all our event and league partners who supported us and are eager to work with them again next year to make the event even bigger and better.”

Next year’s game will take place in Penticton at the newly built outdoor arena.

Mayor John Vassilaki also expressed disappointment, but called the postponement “the right thing to do” because of the current pandemic restrictions.

