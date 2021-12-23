Menu

Canada

Kelowna RCMP investigating suspicious circumstances at construction site

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 7:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP seek help in identifying construction site suspect' Kelowna RCMP seek help in identifying construction site suspect
A construction site in Kelowna is being investigated, say police, following a string of suspicious circumstances this month. RCMP are also requesting public help in identifying a suspect.

A construction site in Kelowna is being investigated, say police, following a string of suspicious circumstances this month.

According to the RCMP, officers were called to the construction site along the 600 block of Rutland Road North on Dec. 6, Dec. 15 and Dec. 21.

The first incident, police say, saw the Kelowna Fire Department being called after an item was found on the property that was designed to damage a natural gas line going into a building.

Read more: Kelowna man, 42, injured in altercation with strangers in stolen car

The second incident involved a report of a suspicious person at the site, though the person was gone when police arrived.

However, police say it was later determined that the person had gained access to a garage area and was observed walking around the property.

The third incident involved accelerants being found near the natural gas line.

Police say the nature and descriptions of the found items aren’t being shared at this time to protect the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Hours-long standoff ends with one man in custody: Kelowna RCMP' Hours-long standoff ends with one man in custody: Kelowna RCMP
Hours-long standoff ends with one man in custody: Kelowna RCMP – Nov 25, 2021

“Although the investigation into the correlation of these incidents is in its infancy, they are localized to this specific site and area,” said Kelowna RCMP, adding all three incidents occurred between the hours of 6 and 6:30 a.m.

RCMP are encouraging anyone to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity around the construction site.

“We are dealing with three separate incidents and believe there to be one male suspect,” said RCMP Cpl Tammy Lobb.

“The motive is not known but the actions of the individual, had they been successful in their efforts, had the potential to cause serious damage to property and would have endangered the safety of anyone who would have been nearby at the time.

“We need your help to identify the person responsible.”

Click to play video: 'Vernon man seriously burned in suspicious incident' Vernon man seriously burned in suspicious incident
Vernon man seriously burned in suspicious incident

Police noted the property owner has increased security measures.

RCMP also said if you have any information about the suspect, or these incidents, to contact them by email at E_Kelowna_General_Enquiries@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

