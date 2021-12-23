Trump name officially removed from Vancouver hotel building

Send this page to someone via email

The Trump name has officially been removed from one of Vancouver’s tallest buildings.

Crews have now removed all the Trump branding on the outside of the 63-storey tower that was known as the Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver when it opened in 2017.

It was not a success and the hotel closed in 2020.

All the Trump branding has been removed from the building.

A company owned by former U.S. president Donald Trump and his family managed the hotel, which is owned by the Holborn Group.

Holborn is planning to reopen it next year as the Paradox Hotel, which is part of a new international luxury chain.