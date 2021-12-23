Menu

Crime

Police investigate death of Scarborough man who arrived at hospital with ‘significant trauma’

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 1:24 pm
Durham Regional Police cruisers. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police cruisers. File / Global News

Durham Regional Police say they are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who showed up at a hospital with “significant trauma.”

At around 2 a.m. Thursday, Durham police officers received a call from staff at a local hospital who reported that a man had arrived and was being treated.

Police said he was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre but died from his injuries.

A police spokesperson told Global News the victim appeared to have multiple stab wounds.

Trending Stories

The victim has been identified as Scarborough resident Mahishan Kugathasan.

Durham police’s homicide unit is now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5407 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

