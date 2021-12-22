Woman in her 50s dies after vehicle rollover crash in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a woman has died following a vehicle rollover in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 2 p.m. near McCowan Road and Alton Towers Circle.

Police said a woman in her 50s was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. She later died from her injuries in hospital.

Investigators said McCowan Road is closed from McNicoll Avenue to Alton Towers Circle.

Police did not release details on how the crash occurred.

COLLISION: UPDATE

McCowan Rd and Alton Towers Circle@TrafficServices is on scene investigating

– a woman in her 50's has been pronounced deceased at the hospital

ROAD CLOSURE: McCowan Rd from McNicoll to Alton towers Circle @TTCnotices#GO2462552

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

COLLISION: (Correction)

McCowan Rd and Alton Towers Circle

– single vehicle collision

– injuries are serious

– @TorontoMedics advised transporting person to hospital

– @TrafficServices investigating#GO2462552

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 22, 2021