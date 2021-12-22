Menu

Canada

Woman in her 50s dies after vehicle rollover crash in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 4:08 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a woman has died following a vehicle rollover in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 2 p.m. near McCowan Road and Alton Towers Circle.

Police said a woman in her 50s was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. She later died from her injuries in hospital.

Read more: Victim of downtown Toronto hit-and-run dies in hospital: police

Investigators said McCowan Road is closed from McNicoll Avenue to Alton Towers Circle.

Police did not release details on how the crash occurred.

