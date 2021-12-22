Woman in her 50s dies after vehicle rollover crash in Scarborough

Toronto police say a woman has died following a vehicle rollover in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened at around 2 p.m. near McCowan Road and Alton Towers Circle.
Police said a woman in her 50s was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. She later died from her injuries in hospital.
Investigators said McCowan Road is closed from McNicoll Avenue to Alton Towers Circle.
Police did not release details on how the crash occurred.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments