SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rising COVID-19 case counts prompt Brockville to alter some city services

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 10:05 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario COVID case counts likely much higher than official numbers' Ontario COVID case counts likely much higher than official numbers
With COVID-19 case numbers rising, some doctors say Ontario’s testing capacity won’t be able to keep up. Those with symptoms tell Global News they aren’t able to find appointments soon. As Sean O’Shea reports, there is growing concern that the real case count is much higher than the official number.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Brockville, Ont., region, the city says it has made the decision to limit public interactions and reduce stress on city facilities and services in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak closes Brockville Jail, inmates sent to Lindsay and Ottawa

Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 10, 2022, city hall, Gord Watts Municipal Centre and the Brockville Cemetery will be available by appointment only.

Trending Stories

The Brockville Museum, Brockville Arts Centre, water and wastewater buildings will be closed to the public. Public skating has been cancelled.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 outbreak closes Brockville Jail' COVID-19 outbreak closes Brockville Jail
COVID-19 outbreak closes Brockville Jail
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagBrockville tagcovid-19 brockville tagbrockville arts centre tagbrockville city services tagbrockville public library tagrising case counts brockville tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers