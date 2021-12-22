Rising COVID-19 case counts prompt Brockville to alter some city services

Send this page to someone via email

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Brockville, Ont., region, the city says it has made the decision to limit public interactions and reduce stress on city facilities and services in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 10, 2022, city hall, Gord Watts Municipal Centre and the Brockville Cemetery will be available by appointment only.

The Brockville Museum, Brockville Arts Centre, water and wastewater buildings will be closed to the public. Public skating has been cancelled.

0:55 COVID-19 outbreak closes Brockville Jail COVID-19 outbreak closes Brockville Jail