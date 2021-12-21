Menu

Canada

Charity hockey game to raise funds for fire department in Lytton, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 1:27 pm
A photo of Lytton, B.C., one week after it was razed by a devastating wildfire earlier this year. View image in full screen
A photo of Lytton, B.C., one week after it was razed by a devastating wildfire earlier this year. Global News

Police and firefighters in the small B.C. community of Ashcroft will go head to head next month in a charity hockey game.

Normally, these affairs include light-hearted bragging rights. For this game, though, the winner has already been decided: the fire department in nearby Lytton.

The fire station was among the many buildings that were destroyed in Lytton when fire tore through and razed the community of 250 people.

Read more: B.C. announces $1 million recovery grant for wildfire-ravaged Lytton

The Jan. 22, 2022 contest at Drylands Arena in Ashcroft will feature a puck toss, a draw and a raffle to raise funds.

“The teams are raring to go up against each other this year,” said Ashcroft RCMP Const. Richard Wright, head coach of the police team.

Wright hopes the game will engage “the community in support of rebuilding Lytton, which is such a worthy cause.”

The Ashcroft Firefighter Association will be accepting donations on behalf of Lytton’s fire department.

Those wishing to donate can do so via e-transfer to ashcroftfirefightersassoc@gmail.com

Though the game is slated for Jan. 22, Wright said the date could be changed, to keep the community safe, following the provincial government’s announcement of new health rules on Friday afternoon.

The new rules, aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, include New Year’s Eve events being cancelled, along with sports tournaments, and proof of vaccination via the B.C. vaccine card at all organized events.

Global News reached out to the Village of Lytton for comment last week but has yet to hear back.

