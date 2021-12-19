SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors Siakam, Banton enter COVID-19 protocols

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2021 4:59 pm

Toronto’s Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton have entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The announcement came shortly before the Raptors were set to tip off against the visiting Golden State Warriors.

Siakam is averaging 19.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season, while Banton has been a spark off the bench in his rookie season, averaging 4.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists a night.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors president tests positive for COVID-19 despite 3rd dose' Toronto Raptors president tests positive for COVID-19 despite 3rd dose
Story continues below advertisement

Precious Achiuwa rejoined the roster Saturday after being in COVID-19 protocols, while OG Anunoby was also set to make his return after missing 13 games with a hip injury.

Trending Stories

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the NBA, forcing dozens of players into protocol and cancelling games, including the Chicago Bulls game at Toronto this past Thursday.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri also tested positive for COVID-19 after his Giants of Africa event on Dec. 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Month Date, 20XX.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sports tagToronto Raptors tagBasketball tagNBA tagNational Basketball Association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers