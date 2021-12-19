SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs head coach added to COVID protocol

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2021 4:58 pm

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Leafs also placed defencemen TJ Brodie and Travis Dermott, goalie Jack Campbell and assistant coach Spencer Carbery on the protocol list Saturday.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began' Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began

Toronto had two games postponed earlier in the day, including Saturday’s scheduled matchup with the Canucks in Vancouver. A game against the Kraken in Seattle on Sunday was also pushed back indefinitely.

Four Leafs players were put on the COVID list Friday, including John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto cancelled its practice in Vancouver on Friday as a precaution.

General manager Kyle Dubas says two of the four players are asymptomatic, one had mild symptoms that dissipated, and another has a fever, chills and body aches.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagNational Hockey League tagToronto Maple Leafs tagMaple Leafs tagLeafs tagLeafs hockey tagToronto sports tagtoronto hockey tagToronto Leafs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers