Health

N.L. reports 61 cases of COVID-19, schools to close two days early for winter break

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2021 3:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Medical experts weigh in on new COVID measures brought in by B.C. government.' Medical experts weigh in on new COVID measures brought in by B.C. government.
With the Omicron variant now spreading rapidly, B.C. health officials have brought in new measures to help slow its spread. For more on what we know about the virus we spoke with Dr. Brian Conway, the Medical Director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre.

Officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say schools will start their winter break a couple days earlier than planned.

Education Minister Tom Osborne says students will be off from school starting Tuesday instead of Thursday, and they should prepare for possible online learning when classes resume on Jan. 4.

The announcement comes as the province reported 61 new cases of COVID-19  since Friday.

The province’s chief medical officer of health says nine new cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the province, and there are 34 more presumptive cases to be confirmed with further testing.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, all fully vaccinated travellers must self-isolate upon arrival in the province for five days and take a rapid COVID-19 test each day.

Click to play video: 'Holiday travellers in Halifax discuss COVID-19 travel warning' Holiday travellers in Halifax discuss COVID-19 travel warning
Holiday travellers in Halifax discuss COVID-19 travel warning

Rotational workers must also take a PCR test within three days of arriving in the province and abide by modified self-isolation rules for five days while taking a rapid test every day.

Fitzgerald says there are 127 active reported cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, and nobody is hospitalized due to the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
