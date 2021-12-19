N.L. reports 61 cases of COVID-19, schools to close two days early for winter break

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say schools will start their winter break a couple days earlier than planned.

Education Minister Tom Osborne says students will be off from school starting Tuesday instead of Thursday, and they should prepare for possible online learning when classes resume on Jan. 4.

The announcement comes as the province reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

The province’s chief medical officer of health says nine new cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the province, and there are 34 more presumptive cases to be confirmed with further testing.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, all fully vaccinated travellers must self-isolate upon arrival in the province for five days and take a rapid COVID-19 test each day.

Rotational workers must also take a PCR test within three days of arriving in the province and abide by modified self-isolation rules for five days while taking a rapid test every day.

Fitzgerald says there are 127 active reported cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, and nobody is hospitalized due to the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2021.