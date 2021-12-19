Menu

Canada

A firefighter’s death on duty prompted a provincial police investigation in Quebec

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2021 12:14 pm
Firefighters on scene following a fatal fire at a Scarborough home. View image in full screen
Firefighters on scene following a fatal fire at a Scarborough home. Chris Dunseith / Global News

The Quebec provincial police say its major crimes unit is investigating the death of a firefighter, who died while on duty Saturday night near the capital city.

Police say a fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. in Boischatel, Que., where one of the firefighters was reportedly injured while fighting the blaze.

Beatrice Dorsainville, a spokesperson with the provincial police, says the man was taken to the hospital but he died of his injuries during the night.

This is the second Quebec firefighter to lose his life during an operation in the past two months.

Read more: Funeral held in Montreal for firefighter who died during water rescue on St. Lawrence River

Pierre Lacroix of the Montreal fire department drowned the night of Oct. 17 after the rescue boat he was in capsized and he became trapped underneath it.

Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault issued a tweet today, saying the firefighters’ death represents “altruism in its purest form” and expressed her condolences to their families and colleagues.

Click to play video: 'Funeral held at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica for fallen firefighter' Funeral held at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica for fallen firefighter
Funeral held at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica for fallen firefighter – Oct 29, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec19, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
