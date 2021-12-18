Police in London, Ont. finds missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

Update: Police say the missing woman has been found and is safe.

London police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Police say 33-year-old Leah Hachem of London, Ont., was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Proudfoot Lane and Beaverbrook Avenue.

She is described as around five-foot-four, 150 pounds, with medium-length blond hair.

Police say she was last seen wearing pajama pants and a dark grey jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

