Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police in London, Ont. finds missing woman

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 18, 2021 11:56 am
Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Chatham earlier in the day of the crash. View image in full screen
Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Chatham earlier in the day of the crash. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Update: Police say the missing woman has been found and is safe. 

London police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Police say 33-year-old Leah Hachem of London, Ont., was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Proudfoot Lane and Beaverbrook Avenue.

Read more: Person linked in disappearances of 2 London Ont. women has died, police investigations continue

She is described as around five-foot-four, 150 pounds, with medium-length blond hair.

Trending Stories

Police say she was last seen wearing pajama pants and a dark grey jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Indigenous advocates question attention divide for missing persons' Indigenous advocates question attention divide for missing persons
Indigenous advocates question attention divide for missing persons – Sep 30, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagLondon tagLondon Police tagmissing person tagMissing tagMissing Woman tagLondon police missing woman tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers