Canada

COVID-19: 148 new cases in KFL&A, active cases at 1,249

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 3:37 pm
KFL&A Public Health is reporting 185 new cases on Friday. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health is reporting 185 new cases on Friday. Global News

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Kingston, Ont., region has gone down but is still substantial. The health unit reported 148 new cases Friday, leaving active cases at 1,249.

The number of hospitalizations, ICU admissions and COVID-19 patients on ventilators remains unchanged from Thursday.

Read more: First Omicron case detected in Hastings Prince Edward

However, the cases per 100,000 statistic has gone up and now sits at 483.7.

The 18-29 age group continues to dominate the new cases, accounting for more than half again, with 80.

The Health Unit’s Section 22 order expires this weekend, and private setting capacity limits will return to 10 from five.

During a press conference Thursday, Dr. Piotr Oglaza stated due to the expanded measures implemented under the province’s recent ‘circuit breaker’ move, the health unit would not be extending the Section 22 order.

Click to play video: 'Kingston reaches highest COVID-19 rate in Canada due to Omicron spread' Kingston reaches highest COVID-19 rate in Canada due to Omicron spread
Kingston reaches highest COVID-19 rate in Canada due to Omicron spread
