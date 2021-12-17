COVID-19: 148 new cases in KFL&A, active cases at 1,249

Send this page to someone via email

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Kingston, Ont., region has gone down but is still substantial. The health unit reported 148 new cases Friday, leaving active cases at 1,249.

The number of hospitalizations, ICU admissions and COVID-19 patients on ventilators remains unchanged from Thursday.

However, the cases per 100,000 statistic has gone up and now sits at 483.7.

The 18-29 age group continues to dominate the new cases, accounting for more than half again, with 80.

The Health Unit’s Section 22 order expires this weekend, and private setting capacity limits will return to 10 from five.

During a press conference Thursday, Dr. Piotr Oglaza stated due to the expanded measures implemented under the province’s recent ‘circuit breaker’ move, the health unit would not be extending the Section 22 order.

