News

Paw patrol: Peterborough Police Service add two new canines

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 2:31 pm
The Peterborough Police Service has two now canine officers. PSD Gryphon, left and Mag. View image in full screen
The Peterborough Police Service has two now canine officers. PSD Gryphon, left and Mag. Peterborough Police Service

Two new canines have been added as police service dogs with the Peterborough Police Service.

The service announced Friday the addition of Gryphon, an 18-month old Dutch Shepherd, and Mag, a Malinois turning two in February.

Read more: K9 assists in arrest of impaired driver in downtown Peterborough: police

In partnership with Const. Wentworth, PSD Gryphon recently completed a 15-week training course hosted by the Niagara Regional Police Service. The canine is now certified for general purpose control and is training in human scent detection and location, suspect apprehension, article detection, handler protection, and narcotics detection.

PSD Mag — donated by the Grassroots Kennels — completed basic training in October, specializing in firearms and ammunition detection. The canine works alongside PSD Isaac and her handler Const. Robert  Cowie.

The police service’s canine (K9) unit was formed in 1997 and had two teams in 2020.

According to the service’s 2020 divisional report, its canine unit (Cowie with Isaac and Const. Kyle Adey with PSD Chase) were dispatched a combined 490 times and were involved in 304 assignments.

“Congratulations on the successful training courses and welcome to the Peterborough Police Service,” police stated.

