Chris Noth denies sexual assault claims made by 2 women, says they’re ‘categorically false’

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: The following article contains content that some might find disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

Chris Noth, the actor best known for his role as Mr. Big in Sex and The City and the show’s reboot, And Just Like That, is denying accusations of sexual assault.

The Hollywood Reporter published Thursday that two women, identified only by the pseudonyms Lily and Zoe, have accused the actor of sexual assault in separate incidents that date back to the early 2000s.

Noth, 67, is vehemently denying the claims. In a statement provided to USA Today, Noth said: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.”

Story continues below advertisement

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Women – The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/E0ckcQNxvV — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) December 16, 2021

Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31, both approached The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, separately from each other. They both told the publication that Roth’s recent reprisal of the Mr. Big role triggered painful memories of incidents they claim took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015.

Zoe told the entertainment publication that she “buried” her experience “for so many years.” She said she met Noth shortly after moving to Los Angeles in 2004 when she was 22, to work at a “high-profile” firm that did a lot of business with celebrities.

Story continues below advertisement

“He would walk by my desk and flirt with me. He somehow got my number from the directory and was leaving messages on my work phone. My boss was like, ‘Mr. Big’s leaving messages on your voicemail,'” she said.

View image in full screen Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth appear in a promotional frame for the ‘Sex and the City: The Movie’ in 2008. The Canadian Press

Later, while visiting the pool at his West Hollywood apartment, she claimed she borrowed a book from him. When she went back to his apartment to return the book, she said Noth raped her.

Both Zoe’s friend and her former boss confirmed to the publication that Zoe had told them about the rape at the time, but asked them to keep the secret.

Lily said she met the actor while working as a server in a New York City bar in 2015. When Noth invited her out to dinner, Lily, who was 25 at the time, said yes.

Story continues below advertisement

After dinner, she said, the pair went back to Noth’s apartment. She claims Noth tried several times to make out with her and Lily claimed she felt uncomfortable and after a while gave him a firm “no.” When she tried to leave she said Noth raped her repeatedly.

A friend, named Alex, also verified Lily’s claims to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that she heard a voicemail Noth left on Lily’s phone, which she believes was an admission from Noth that he’d done something wrong.

“He left a voicemail saying, ‘I had a nice time and would really appreciate it if you wouldn’t talk to your girlfriends. If we could keep this between you and me, that would be great,'” Alex said.

Noth’s name has made headlines frequently over the past few weeks.

His Mr. Big character in And Just Like That has a shocking development in the first episode.

Noth then starred in a Peleton advertisement, produced by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort marketing company. Reynolds deleted a tweet that featured the advertisement shortly after The Hollywood Reporter published its piece.

—

Story continues below advertisement

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

—