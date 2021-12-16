Canadian military set to provide update on sexual misconduct response

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian military is expected to provide an update Thursday afternoon about the measures officials are putting in place in response to what experts call the “crisis” of sexual misconduct within its top ranks.

Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan, tasked with leading to organizational reform, is scheduled to speak with journalists at 1 p.m. Eastern to “provide an overview of the Department’s approach to conduct and culture change and highlight the work currently underway.”

TIMELINE: The Canadian Forces sexual misconduct crisis

The update will come just days after Defence Minister Anita Anand joined Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre and Jody Thomas, deputy minister of the defence department, to offer a historic apology to survivors and victims of military sexual misconduct.

More to come.