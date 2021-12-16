Menu

Canada

Canadian military set to provide update on sexual misconduct response

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 12:55 pm
Click to play video: ''
As part of a class-action settlement reached in 2019, the federal government has now formally apologized to people who endured sexual assault, misconduct, and discrimination within the Canadian Armed Forces. Abigail Bimman reports on the mea culpa, and the reaction from survivors.

The Canadian military is expected to provide an update Thursday afternoon about the measures officials are putting in place in response to what experts call the “crisis” of sexual misconduct within its top ranks.

Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan, tasked with leading to organizational reform, is scheduled to speak with journalists at 1 p.m. Eastern to “provide an overview of the Department’s approach to conduct and culture change and highlight the work currently underway.”

TIMELINE: The Canadian Forces sexual misconduct crisis

The update will come just days after Defence Minister Anita Anand joined Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre and Jody Thomas, deputy minister of the defence department, to offer a historic apology to survivors and victims of military sexual misconduct.

More to come.

