Edmonton-raised star Alphonso Davies named Canada Soccer player of the year

Bayern Munich star and national men’s team anchor Alphonso Davies was named Canada Soccer player of the year on Wednesday.

Davies, who had five goals and eight assists for Canada this year, earned the award for the third time in four seasons.

The 21-year-old from Edmonton featured in 13 international matches for Canada in 2021. He scored a highlight-reel goal in October against Panama in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match in Toronto.

View image in full screen Canada’s Alphonso Davies (19) and Mexico’s Julio Cesar Domingguez Juarez (3) via for the ball during World Cup Qualifiers in Edmonton, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Davies also won a third straight Bundesliga title as well as the FIFA Club World Cup with Bayern Munich.

Jonathan David finished second in the voting by Canadian coaches and media members. Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Stephen Eustaquio were also considered.

Canada Soccer will name an award co-winner from the women’s national team on Friday.

Also Wednesday, the federation said that deputy general secretary Joe Guest will step down at the end of the month.

He spent 16 years in senior leadership roles within the organization.

