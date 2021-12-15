Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton-raised star Alphonso Davies named Canada Soccer player of the year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2021 5:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Soccer skills of Alphonso Davies raises Canada’s World Cup hopes' Soccer skills of Alphonso Davies raises Canada’s World Cup hopes
WATCH ABOVE: (From Oct. 14, 2021) With Alphonso Davies on the roster, Canada may finally have the soccer star it needs to make the team's World Cup dreams a reality. Eric Sorensen reports on Davies' journey to the top, and how his skills are gaining international attention. – Oct 14, 2021

Bayern Munich star and national men’s team anchor Alphonso Davies was named Canada Soccer player of the year on Wednesday.

Davies, who had five goals and eight assists for Canada this year, earned the award for the third time in four seasons.

READ MORE: Alphonso Davies’ return to Edmonton for World Cup qualifiers ‘makes people believe’

The 21-year-old from Edmonton featured in 13 international matches for Canada in 2021. He scored a highlight-reel goal in October against Panama in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match in Toronto.

Canada’s Alphonso Davies (19) and Mexico’s Julio Cesar Domingguez Juarez (3) via for the ball during World Cup Qualifiers in Edmonton, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. View image in full screen
Canada’s Alphonso Davies (19) and Mexico’s Julio Cesar Domingguez Juarez (3) via for the ball during World Cup Qualifiers in Edmonton, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Davies also won a third straight Bundesliga title as well as the FIFA Club World Cup with Bayern Munich.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Alphonso Davies returns home to Edmonton to lead Canada closer to World Cup berth

Jonathan David finished second in the voting by Canadian coaches and media members. Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Stephen Eustaquio were also considered.

READ MORE: Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David dazzle as Canada advances in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

Canada Soccer will name an award co-winner from the women’s national team on Friday.

Also Wednesday, the federation said that deputy general secretary Joe Guest will step down at the end of the month.

He spent 16 years in senior leadership roles within the organization.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Alphonso Davies.

Click to play video: 'Alphonso Davies’ return to Edmonton for World Cup qualifiers ‘makes people believe’' Alphonso Davies’ return to Edmonton for World Cup qualifiers ‘makes people believe’
Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sports tagSoccer tagCanada Soccer tagAlphonso Davies tagCanadian Soccer tagMen's soccer tagBayern Munich tagCyle Larin tagJonathan David tagCanada soccer player of the year tagStephen Eustaquio tagTajon Buchanan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers