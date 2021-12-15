Waterloo Region boosts COVID-19 vaccinations efforts as Omicron variant surges

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says it is boosting its COVID-19 vaccination efforts once again as the Omicron variant begins its surge across the province.

Currently, those aged 50 and above as well as people working in the health care field are eligible for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine if it has been 168 days since they got their second shot.

Starting Jan. 4, the third dose of vaccinations will open up to all of those who are over the age of 18.

It says it is increasing capacity at its largest clinic, Cambridge Pinebush, in an effort to accommodate those in need of a third dose booster shot and others, including children aged 5-11 who need their first shot.

The clinic in Wellesley will also be open more days as the region looks to get residents of rural communities vaccinated as well.

The Hockey Hub clinic is also making a return appearance to Bingemans on December 22-23 with more dates to follow.

The region says this model has been “an efficient and convenient way to ramp up Waterloo Region’s capacity to get more doses in arms quickly.”

This clinic will only open for those who are 50 years of age and older who are looking to get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The region says it will also be bringing back the mobile vaccination clinics with plans to stop at local community centres in the near future.

It is also working with local pharmacies and primary care providers to increase the number of appointments for first, second and third doses.