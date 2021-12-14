Menu

Crime

‘No immediate risk’ to 2 Lethbridge high schools that received threats: police

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 7:31 pm
Click to play video: '‘No immediate risk’ to two Lethbridge high schools that received threats: police' ‘No immediate risk’ to two Lethbridge high schools that received threats: police
WATCH: The Lethbridge School Division closed two high schools Tuesday, citing safety and precautionary measures, as Lethbridge Police investigated threats. Erik Bay has more.

Early Tuesday morning, parents received word from the Lethbridge School Division that Winston Churchill High School would close for the day and students would be sent home as a “precautious measure” after a threat was received electronically by school administration.

Story continues below advertisement

At 9 a.m., what should’ve been a hub of activity resembled a ghost town, with only two Lethbridge Police officers and a couple of adults seen exiting the school, while a marked LPS van sat outside.

LPS confirmed police were investigating the threat and by 10:56 a.m., all staff and students that were on-site had been escorted out and were safe.

Just before noon, a second public high school cancelled all remaining classes, as Lethbridge Police investigated threatening statements that were located at Lethbridge Collegiate Institute.

Trending Stories

Students could be seen getting into cars and milling around outside the building, while school buses pulled away from LCI.

Story continues below advertisement

After an investigation into both matters, police say there is no immediate threat to either school.

“Police subsequently searched both schools but no evidence was located to suggest any risk to students or staff,” the statement reads, in part. “Police do not believe the two incidents are connected.”

Both investigations are working to determine the identity of those responsible for the threats.

A release from the division confirmed school will continue as normal at LCI on Wednesday, adding scheduled extracurricular sports would proceed Tuesday afternoon. Winston Churchill will also be open Wednesday.

