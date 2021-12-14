‘No immediate risk’ to 2 Lethbridge high schools that received threats: police

Send this page to someone via email

Early Tuesday morning, parents received word from the Lethbridge School Division that Winston Churchill High School would close for the day and students would be sent home as a “precautious measure” after a threat was received electronically by school administration.

Safety is always at the forefront of decisions made @LethSchDivision. Given recent information our admin @wchslethbridge has received, we need to take a precautious measure and send students home and close school today. We will release more info as we proceed to work with police. — LethbridgeSchoolDivision (@LethSchDivision) December 14, 2021

At 9 a.m., what should’ve been a hub of activity resembled a ghost town, with only two Lethbridge Police officers and a couple of adults seen exiting the school, while a marked LPS van sat outside.

LPS confirmed police were investigating the threat and by 10:56 a.m., all staff and students that were on-site had been escorted out and were safe.

Very quiet outside @wchslethbridge right now. The school has been closed for the day after a threat was received. A police van is currently on scene and officers have been seen walking in and out of the school. #YQL pic.twitter.com/FIDLfPMnYN — Erik Bay (@Ebay_10) December 14, 2021

Just before noon, a second public high school cancelled all remaining classes, as Lethbridge Police investigated threatening statements that were located at Lethbridge Collegiate Institute.

Students could be seen getting into cars and milling around outside the building, while school buses pulled away from LCI.

After an investigation into both matters, police say there is no immediate threat to either school.

“Police subsequently searched both schools but no evidence was located to suggest any risk to students or staff,” the statement reads, in part. “Police do not believe the two incidents are connected.”

Both investigations are working to determine the identity of those responsible for the threats.

Lethbridge Police have determined there is no evidence to suggest an immediate risk to two city high schools which reported receiving threats earlier today. On Dec. 14, 2021 just after 8 a.m. police responded to a report that a threat was received… https://t.co/s0mJMLVstU #yql — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) December 14, 2021

A release from the division confirmed school will continue as normal at LCI on Wednesday, adding scheduled extracurricular sports would proceed Tuesday afternoon. Winston Churchill will also be open Wednesday.