More elective surgeries postponed this week at St. Joseph’s London after COVID-19 exposure

More elective surgeries at St. Joseph’s Health Care London have been put on hold days after a staff member at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Global News learned that at least 25 staff and physicians were isolating after a fellow staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Beyond that first case, no other staff have tested positive.

Monday, officials with the hospital confirmed that 23 staff and physicians were continuing to isolate at home, meaning more elective surgeries have been put on hold.

Due to the number of staff needing to isolate, 58 patients have had their procedures postponed from Monday to Friday.

The quarantine initially impacted four operating rooms and 36 elective surgeries last Friday and this Monday.

Officials stressed that patients with appointments for surgery at St. Joseph’s Hospital will be notified directly if there is a change to their appointment.

Unless notified of a change, all other appointments at St. Joseph’s are continuing as usual.

“We regret the inconvenience and anxiety this may cause our patients and their families and wish to reassure our patients that their appointments will be rescheduled as quickly as possible,” a statement from the hospital said.

Hospital officials are also reassuring people that the building is safe, and it is important to come in to seek medical attention if they need it.

COVID-19 screening is done at all entrances, and people are required to wear masks and practise physical distancing.

St. Josephs’s Health Care London has had a mandatory vaccine policy for all staff as of the end of November.