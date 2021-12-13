City of Saskatoon’s return to in-person meetings for employees, council discussed

The City of Saskatoon is planning how its employees and future council meetings will return to in-person in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
During a governance and priorities committee meeting on Monday, a report on the matter was discussed via teleconference.
Since a resolution was passed in March 2020, city council and committee meetings have been held remotely.
A return to the workplace for city staff had been planned for Sept. 1, 2021, along with in-person council/committee meetings to resume on the same timeline. However, as an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Saskatoon region occurred, a decision was made to defer the plan.
The report says, currently, COVID-19 numbers have returned to a level where it’s safe to return to the workplace. It added the plan has been determined in consultation with local Saskatchewan Health Authority medical health officers.
Starting Wednesday, Dec. 15, a transition period will go into effect where staff are encouraged to return to the office either full-time or partially, according to the report. All staff, except those approved to permanently work from home, will be returning no later than Feb. 1, 2022.
City clerk Adam Tittemore said 329 permanent-work-from-home applications have been already been approved.
The report proposes in-person council and committee meetings resume Feb. 1, 2022; however, support will be in place to resume for Jan. 10, 2022, should council choose to do so.
Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test with 72 hours will be required for those attending the council chamber.
The committee unanimously passed the motion on Monday.View link »
Comments