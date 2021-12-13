Menu

Sports

Jim Rutherford, Vancouver Canucks’ new president, embraces challenge of revamping

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2021 4:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks hire Jim Rutherford as president, interim GM' Vancouver Canucks hire Jim Rutherford as president, interim GM
The Canucks have hired Hockey Hall of Famer Jim Rutherford as their new president and interim GM. Rutherford has won the Stanley Cup 3 times as a GM -- once with Carolina in 2006 and twice with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Veteran NHL executive Jim Rutherford says he knows taking over the Vancouver Canucks will be a challenge, but he also sees it as a special opportunity.

Rutherford was named president of the Canucks on Thursday, days after the club fired head coach Travis Green and a number of front-office staff, including general manager Jim Benning.

Read more: Struggling Vancouver Canucks hope Boudreau can kickstart dismal season

Rutherford spoke with reporters on Monday, saying he’s going to do his best to make Vancouver a consistent playoff team that can compete for a Stanley Cup.

The 72-year-old native of Beeton, Ont., was general manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2014 to 2021 and led the team to back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017. He was also Carolina’s GM for 20 years, and saw the Hurricanes win the cup in 2006.

Click to play video: 'Aquilini talks changes to top Canucks staff after weekend shakeup' Aquilini talks changes to top Canucks staff after weekend shakeup
Aquilini talks changes to top Canucks staff after weekend shakeup

A former NHL goaltender, Rutherford was named the league’s general manager of the year in 2016 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the builder category in 2019.

Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini said Rutherford was on the top of his list of candidates to take over and build a new culture.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
