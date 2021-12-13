St. Lawrence College moves exams to ‘alternate delivery’ as COVID-19 cases rise

Send this page to someone via email

With COVID-19 cases rapidly rising in the Kingston region, St. Lawrence College has taken the step to move away from in-person final exams.

The announcement comes the day after Queen’s University chose to do the same, or postpone some exams until the new year.

Starting Tuesday, the college will be shifting most final exams to “alternate delivery,” but smaller in-person lab tests will proceed on campus as planned. The college says alternate deliver could mean something like a take-home exam.

Campus buildings will remain open to students and staff but closed to the general public.

“We recognize the incredible efforts being put forth by regional public health units, to protect our local health care system and to manage the pandemic,” said college president and CEO Glenn Vollebregt.

“While our students have been respectful of public health guidelines, and our campus community is operating aligned with provincial frameworks, this adjustment to alternative delivery for end-of-term exams is a precaution we gladly take as community partners.”

