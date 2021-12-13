SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

St. Lawrence College moves exams to ‘alternate delivery’ as COVID-19 cases rise

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 2:18 pm
In response to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the region, St. Lawrence College has decided to pivot away from in-person exams starting Tuesday. View image in full screen
In response to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the region, St. Lawrence College has decided to pivot away from in-person exams starting Tuesday. Global News

With COVID-19 cases rapidly rising in the Kingston region, St. Lawrence College has taken the step to move away from in-person final exams.

The announcement comes the day after Queen’s University chose to do the same, or postpone some exams until the new year.

Starting Tuesday, the college will be shifting most final exams to “alternate delivery,” but smaller in-person lab tests will proceed on campus as planned. The college says alternate deliver could mean something like a take-home exam.

Campus buildings will remain open to students and staff but closed to the general public.

Read more: Queen’s University students can postpone exams over COVID-19 anxiety

 

Trending Stories

“We recognize the incredible efforts being put forth by regional public health units, to protect our local health care system and to manage the pandemic,” said college president and CEO Glenn Vollebregt.

Story continues below advertisement

“While our students have been respectful of public health guidelines, and our campus community is operating aligned with provincial frameworks, this adjustment to alternative delivery for end-of-term exams is a precaution we gladly take as community partners.”

Click to play video: 'Queen’s students ask for online exams as Omicron suspected among school community' Queen’s students ask for online exams as Omicron suspected among school community
Queen’s students ask for online exams as Omicron suspected among school community
