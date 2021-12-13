SHA reminds residents of reduced health clinic hours during holidays

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is giving the public a heads up regarding accessing medical care over the holiday season.

The SHA reminded residents in an announcement on Monday to schedule medical health appointments soon as some physician and primary health clinics may reduce their office hours during the holidays.

“Please make plans to visit your family physician or health care provider in advance of Christmas and New Year’s to address chronic conditions and medical needs, such as prescription refills. If this isn’t possible, be sure to consider the other options should their care provider’s office be temporarily closed,” read the SHA’s release on Monday.

“Some conditions can be managed through self-care at home. If you are unsure whether you can manage your symptoms at home or you need medical help, call HealthLine 811 for 24/7 medical advice and mental health and addictions crisis support and information. A licensed health-care professional will provide options and information to help you with your questions and concerns in a safe, caring, confidential environment.”

Residents are also encouraged to look into walk-in clinic hours and availabilities in the community or communities they plan to visit during the holidays.

The SHA added that community pharmacists have the training to prescribe medication for a number of minor ailments and self-care conditions such as birth control, bladder infections and cold sores if a prescription is needed.