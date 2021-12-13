COVID-19: Suspected cases of Omicron linked to MacKinnon Brothers holiday market

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is asking anyone who attended a holiday market in Bath, Ont., last weekend to isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

The health unit said there were multiple cases of COVID-19 at the MacKinnon Brothers Holiday Market, suspected to be the Omicron variant.

Anyone who was at the market over Dec. 4 or Dec. 5 should isolate and get tested immediately.

Still, with tests in limited supply to fully booked in the KFL&A region, it may be difficult to accommodate the hundreds of people who attended the event last weekend.

In a statement on Facebook, the brewing company said all public health measures were followed at the event.

“(The health unit has” reiterated that all safety measures and guidelines were followed, and that an outdoor event is significantly lower risk than indoor contact, but have advised that there is still an element of risk from attending the event.”

The health unit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.