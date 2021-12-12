Hamilton police seek suspect after man shot while sleeping outside

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a downtown Hamilton shooting.

According to Hamilton police, a 55-year-old man was asleep on the steps of St. James Church in the area of James and Jackson Streets. At about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday an unknown man allegedly walked up and attacked him.

During the attack, police say the victim was shot in the shoulder but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Read more: Police investigate late night shooting in central Hamilton

The suspect fled on foot toward a dark-coloured sedan and took off, say police.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has security camera footage to contact Det. Const. Alex Buck at 905-546-3817.

Story continues below advertisement

Or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).